Kerala BJP office bearers meeting begins in Kasaragod

Kasaragod

06 July 2021 11:39 IST

Cases involving State BJP president K. Surendran may be discussed at the meeting.

The State BJP office bearers meeting began in Kasaragod on July 6. The meeting is taking place at a time when the party is marred in controversies and the Manjeswaram bribery case filed against State party president K. Surendran.

Political strategies and positions to be adopted by the party in the State on various issues will be discussed at the meeting. Election review has already taken place. However, cases involving the party president himself and the lack of coordination in the elections may be discussed.

Party in-charge for the State C.P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Surendran said a day earlier that he would not appear for questioning on July 6 in the Kodakara case.

The probe team had issued a notice to Mr. Surendran, at his residence, on July 6 to appear for questioning in the Kodakara money heist case.

Mr. Surendran had earlier said that he would not attend the July 6-BJP meeting in Kasargod.

The BJP leader told the media that the notice served on him was a diversion from the gold smuggling case.

He said he had not decided when to appear for questioning. “There is no law requiring attendance on the day stated in the notice,” Mr. Surendra said.