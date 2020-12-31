Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to scrap farm laws

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 December 2020 11:55 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the House which convened for a special session to discuss the laws.

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the BJP-led Government at the Centre to scrap the contentious farm laws. The resolution was passed unanimously with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) supporting it.

The lone BJP member O. Rajagopal spoke on his reservations against points in the resolution, but did not oppose it during voting. Mr. Rajagopal said that he abstained from voting as he supports the State government's resolution.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the House which convened for a special session to discuss the laws. The laws will weaken the bargaining power of the farmers before the combined strength of the corporates, the resolution noted.

“The laws lack provisions for ensuring the protection of farmers. In a scenario where the Government withdraws from procurement, it will jeopardise the distribution of food and food security and lead to an increase in hoarding and black marketeering,” the resolution said.

“Moreover, agriculture is a State subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. As a matter that seriously affects the States, the Bills should have been discussed in a meeting of the inter-State council. That the Bills were passed in haste without even referring them to the standing committee of the Parliament is a serious matter,” the resolution noted.

The special session was initially planned on December 23 but was put off after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan turned down the Cabinet's recommendation.