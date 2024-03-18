Kerala Animal Husbandry dept. plans to register ‘Thenmala Kullan’ as indigenous breed

March 18, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - KOLLAM

Locally known as Thenmala Kullan, the dwarf cow comes with many distinctive features, including a small hump. Reared by tribespeople in Arippa and Thenmala, they are less docile and basically thrive on forest-based fodder from nearby oil palm estates.

The Animal Husbandry department has decided to conserve the cows and launch studies to register it as a unique indigenous breed. “We have identified some cows in the area and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) will be conducting the necessary studies. At present, we have native breeds such as Vechur and Kasaragod dwarf in Kerala and the project to conserve Thenmala Kullan is in the initial phase only,” Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani told The Hindu.

According to department officials, tribespeople from various settlements including Vanchiyidu, Edappana and Kadamankode have been rearing these cows for several decades and the animals have completely adapted to the local agro-ecological conditions. Though they produce the nutrient-rich A2 milk, the quantity is very low and they are reared mainly for calves and manure.

The officials have identified 42 cows from Kocharippa and Edappana colonies alone and they say the animals have strong built-up and high immunity. They add that the cows feel comfortable only around their handlers and keep their distance from outsiders.

Meanwhile, scientific evaluation and verification of the breed-specific traits can take some time. In the first phase, multiple factors including the approximate population, parent stock, breeding method and distinctive physical features will be considered.

“There are many conditions for a group to be documented as indigenous breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR). It involves both phenotypic and genotypic characterisation,” says Dr. G Radhika, Professor, Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, KVASU.

After the preliminary survey and studies, the phenotypic traits along with the thermal tolerance and immunity will be analysed. “In the next phase DNA will be isolated for genetic studies. Breed status can be achieved only after meeting the criteria of the NBAGR,” she adds.

