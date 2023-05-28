Keltron overpriced AI-enabled cameras, says Chennithala

May 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the Keltron management of overpricing the Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras installed for the Safe Kerala project to help corporate firms.

He told the media on Sunday that when a query under the Right to Information Act was filed to know the exact price of the cameras, the Keltron management replied that it could not be revealed as it would affect the business interests of the private company that bagged the sub-contract for installation. This did not suit a public sector undertaking company such as Keltron, Mr. Chennithala said.

N. Narayana Moorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, Keltron, however, had earlier said that each camera would cost ₹9 lakh. “Everyone knows that these cameras are available in the market for ₹1 lakh. Keltron is trying to fool the people,” Mr. Chennithala alleged. The Congress leader also released documents to show that Akshara Enterprises, one of the three companies that participated in the bidding process to get a sub-contract, had quoted ₹10 lakh for a camera. “When it is possible to buy the cameras with the required specification from the market for ₹1 lakh, the attempt was to buy separate parts, assemble them, and fix the price at ₹10 lakh,” he alleged.

Justice for Harshina

Mr. Chennithala later visited K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram, who is reportedly suffering from health problems after a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen during a C-Section surgery held at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017. The instrument was removed only in 2022. Ms. Harshina is now staging an indefinite agitation outside the hospital.

Mr. Chennithala demanded that Health Minister Veena George keep her promise to Ms. Harshina for a fair compensation and action against those responsible for her condition. He said the government should ensure protection for patients as well as it had now amended the Hospital Protection Act to ensure safety of doctors.

