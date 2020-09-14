KBS launches 6th phase of relief work

PALAKKAD

14 September 2020 00:14 IST

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) launched the sixth phase of its relief programme titled ‘Athijeevanathinte Kaithangu’ at a function held at Chathapuram near here on Sunday.

KBS State president and Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities (KSWCFC) director Karimpuzha Raman inaugurated the programme by giving away 10 kg rice each to deserving families.

The relief programme is being implemented in association with Hyderabad-based Planchery Foundation to tide over challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Raman said KBS had spent around ₹4 crore for relief work in the last six months across the State. He added that 25 tonnes of rice was being distributed in the sixth phase of the programme.

Planchery Foundation officials N.A. Venkiteswaran and P.A. Kasi Viswanathan, KBS State general secretary N.V. Sivaramakrishnan, treasurer K.V. Vasudevan, north zone president N.S. Sundararaman, M.R. Krishnan, T. Santhana Gopalakrishnan, K.P.S. Sasthrikal, P.K. Raman, P.H. Natarajan, K.B. Jayakumar, N.A. Ganesan, A.G.V. Sarma, P.M. Eswaran, and N.S. Sankar took part.