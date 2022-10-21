Kazhakuttam flyover to be opened on November 15

It was earlier decided to open the flyover on November 1, on Kerala Pirvai day, but the inauguration had to be postponed as rain delayed some of the works

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 21, 2022 23:16 IST

PWD Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas visiting the Kazhakuttam flyover worksite to take stock of its construction work on Friday.

The 2.7-km long, four-lane flyover at Kazhakuttam is set to be opened to the public on November 15, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas has said.

He was visiting the flyover worksite on Friday and interacting with the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Though it was earlier decided to open the flyover on November 1, on Kerala Pirvai day, it was decided to postpone it as rain had delayed some of the works.

Mr. Riyas said that bitumen concreting of the approach road and construction of concrete crush barriers for a distance of around 200 metre was pending. He said that the Union government, State government, NHAI, the Public Works department, people's representatives, and district authorities, worked together to make one of the longest flyovers in the State a reality. The date of the formal inauguration would be decided later by the Union government.

