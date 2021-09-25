Kayaking, stand-up paddling through the Periyar on Sunday

Kochi

25 September 2021 20:45 IST

Ernakulam DTPC to host activities to celebrate World Tourism Day

Kayaking and stand-up paddling through the Periyar and initiatives to clean up waterbodies are among the activities lined up in Ernakulam district on Sunday, in the run up to celebrating World Tourism Day (September 27).

The Ernakulam DTPC decided to host the events on Sunday, considering the hartal pledging solidarity with agitating farmers, on Monday, it is learnt.

“The aim is to drive home the need to clean up waterbodies and promote sustainable and adventure tourism, in sync with this year’s World Tourism Day theme ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’. After all the Periyar is the main drinking water source for people of the district. The watersports events have been readied since the river also holds tremendous potential for eco-tourism trails, which in turn will ensure that local communities and other proactively protect the Periyar,” DTPC sources said.

The events will commence at 7 a.m. from the arboratum at Aluva on the banks of the river. Emphasis has been given to kayaking since it is zero-polluting and will also help spread awareness on the need to maintain clean waterbodies. It is also a popular activity in the developed world, they added.