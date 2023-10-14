Kathakali fest begins

October 14, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KOCHI

The three-day annual Kathakali fest of Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram was inaugurated by municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh on Friday.

P.M. Raman Namboodiripad, who was the coordinator of the Kendram for four decades, and Kathakali artiste Sadanam Krishnankutty, who won the fellowship of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, were honoured.

FACT Padmanabhan spoke in memory of Kalamndalam Krishnan Nair, while a speech remembering Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval was delivered by Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A performance of ‘Nalacharitham Second Day’ Kathakali was the highlight of the opening day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.