Kasaragod, Wayanad go unrepresented in Cabinet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 May 2021 23:43 IST

Capital, Thrissur, Kozhikode have three Ministers each

Kasaragod and Wayanad will go unrepresented in the new Left Democratic Front Ministry headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kozhikode will have three Ministers each.

Kannur, which had four Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the outgoing Ministry, will only have Mr. Vijayan (Dharmadom)and M.V. Govindan (Taliparamba), both of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in the Ministry.

Alappuzha which had four Ministers at a time in the outgoing Ministry will have only two Ministers - CPI(M)’s Saji Cherian, elected from Chengannur, and Communist Party of India’s P. Prasad, elected from Cherthala.

Wayanad, Ernakulam, and Kottayam did not have representation in the outgoing Ministry. CPI(M)’s P. Rajeeve, elected from Kalamaserry, and V.N. Vasavan, from Ettumanur, will represent Ernakulam and Kottayam this time.

Palakkad, which had two Ministers in the outgoing Ministry, had to be satisfied with one Minister — K. Krishnan Kutty elected on JD(S) ticket from Chittur. But, the solace is that the CPI(M)’s M.B. Rajesh, elected from Trithala, has been chosen for the post of Speaker.

Minister-designates CPI(M)’s V. Sivankutty (Nemom), Antony Raju (JKC, Thiruvananthapuram) and CPI’s G.R. Anil (Nedumangad) are from the capital district. CPI(M)’s K. Radhakrishnan (Chelakara), R. Bindu (Irinjalakuda), and CPI’s K. Rajan (Ollur) are from Thrissur while the NCP’s A.K. Saseendran (Elathur), Ahamed Daverkovil (INL, Kozhikode South) and CPI(M)’s P.A. Muhammed Riyas (Beypore) are from Kozhikode.

Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta will have one Minister each and Kollam two in the new Ministry.

CPI’s Deputy Speaker nominee Chittayam Gopakumar is from Adoor and Kerala Congress (M)’s N. Jayaraj, who is to be the Chief Whip with Cabinet rank, represents Kanjirapally in Kottayam.