Kannur Dussehra celebrations get off to a colourful start

A View of Gandhi Circle in Kannur on Monday as part of the Kannur Dussehra organised by the Kannur Corporation. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Kannur town and adjoining places turned bright and colourful as the Kannur Dussehra celebrations organised by the Kannur Corporation began at the collectorate ground here on Monday.

For the people of Kannur, it will be nine days of festivities. Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan formally inaugurated the festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Unnithan said the Kannur Dussehra was an opportunity for people to come together after the pandemic. Congratulating the Kannur Corporation for providing such a platform, he said the message of Dussehra was the ‘victory of good over evil’.

He said the Dussehra had huge potential to attract tourists. He cited similar festivities in Mysuru as a case in point.

Writer M. Mukundan was the chief guest, while Mayor T.O. Mohanan presided over the function. District panchayat president P.P. Divya, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, District Police Chief R. Ilango, and actor Vineethkumar were present.

The nine-day event will conclude on October 4. Cultural programmes will be part of the celebrations.