Kadappakada Sports Club to start memory clinic

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 19, 2022 18:16 IST

The Kadappakada Sports Club will start a memory clinic as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the clinic on August 29 and actor Mohanlal will deliver a video message on the occasion. A team that includes a neurologist, psychiatrist, physician, junior doctor, Ayurveda doctor, physiotherapist and nurses will provide free service to patients. Ambulance service, consultation, telemedicine, workshops and awareness sessions will also be part of the clinic.

