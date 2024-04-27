ADVERTISEMENT

K. Muraleedharan repeats allegations of CPI(M)-BJP deal in Thrissur

April 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Thrissur

The UDF candidate expresses confidence in winning in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing confidence in winning from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedharan said that the Left Democratic Front will come in second place and the BJP will finish as third.

Repeating the allegation of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secret deal in Thrissur, he said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has to be blamed if the BJP comes in second position.

The Election Commission is responsible for the delay in polling, he alleged.

“Election was delayed almost everywhere in the State. It took almost the same time as voting through ballot papers. People were waiting in sweltering heat. There was no arrangement to make them comfortable,” he said.

