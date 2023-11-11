Judicial city to come up at Kalamassery in Kochi

November 11, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - KOCHI

A judicial city project catering to the future development needs of the Kerala High Court and housing the Kerala Judicial Academy and Mediation Centre will come up at Kalamassery.

The decision was taken at the annual meeting of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice A. K. Desai in Thiruvananthapuram the other day.

The complex will have offices of judges, Advocate General, chamber of lawyers, and facilities for women judges. The Chief Justice had recently visited the land identified for the project. Kalamassery would be the ideal place for the project considering easy access and connectivity to the area, said a communication issued by Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and A. Muhamed Mustaque, judges d the High Court, Finance Minister K.N Balagopal, Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu, and State Police Chief Sheik Darvesh Sahib attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.