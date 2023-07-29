Job opportunities will be ensured for the youth through new tech: Minister

July 29, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

More job opportunities will be ensured for the youth by utilising the possibilities of the latest technologies, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

He was inaugurating the Financial Services Centre of Excellence and LEAP Co-Works at Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Skill Park, Kulakkada.

“The work environment in the world is changing every day. Technologies, including artificial intelligence, are likely to dominate the workplace in the future. With quality technical education, it will be possible to do jobs for large multinationals in our country through such centres. There is huge scope for decentralised workplaces in the rural areas of the State,” said the Minister.

At the event, certificates were distributed to those who have completed the first batch of the Enrolled Agent course of ASAP, along with offer letters to those who have landed jobs. Workshops introducing new technologies to students and a start-up expo were also organised as part of the event.

The Kerala Startup Mission has set up the centre at a cost of ₹55 lakh. It has facilities for 42 persons to work simultaneously. Well-designed workspaces, high-speed internet, meeting rooms and other basic amenities are provided. The facility will be beneficial for those who want to work near home and professionals who have to travel, while start-ups will receive expert advice and a chance to exchange information about new trends in technology. The centre will also help to collaborate with other start-ups and open investment opportunities.

Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika presided over the function. Vettikkavala block panchayat president K. Harshakumar, Kottarakara block panchayat president Abhilash, Kulakkada grama panchayat president Saji Kadukala, district panchayat member R. Rashmi and ASAP Kerala CMD Usha Titus were also present on the occasion.

