Jewellery outlet staff held on charge of theft of ornaments

March 08, 2024 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandera police apprehended a 26-year-old man from Belthangadi Taluk, Karnataka, in connection with the theft of gold jewellery valued at ₹11.25 lakh from the Cheruvathur branch of a jewellery outlet.

The suspect, identified as Irfan and employed as a salesman at the shop, stands accused of stealing 184 grams of gold ornaments.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by jewelry director Muhammad Mirza, detailing incidents of theft between November 2023 and February 2024. CCTV footage from the jewelry store was instrumental in identifying Irfan as the perpetrator.

Police investigations revealed that Irfan, driven by an addiction to online gaming, allegedly sold the stolen gold to finance his gaming habit. He purportedly pawned the gold in nearby establishments to sustain his nocturnal gaming sessions.

The shortage in gold inventory was discovered during an audit conducted in early March, leading to suspicions of foul play. Subsequent inquiries confirmed Irfan’s involvement in the theft. Following detailed interrogation, Irfan confessed to diverting the stolen gold proceeds into online gaming.

Chandera Inspector G.P. Manuraj is overseeing the investigation, with plans to present Irfan in court for remand.

