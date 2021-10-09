Jacobites reiterate allegiance to Patriarch

Kochi

Auxiliary for Catholicos Baselios Thomas I to be elected

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has reiterated that the church would continue its allegiance to the Patriarch of Antioch under all circumstances and there will be no compromise on the issue.

A church spokesman said here on Saturday that the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church had denounced the spiritual leadership of the Patriarch of Antioch. Any compromise on the issue could be reached only through the recognition of the spiritual leadership of the Patriarch.

He claimed that the Supreme Court verdicts in the Church case in 1958, 1995, and 2017 had said that the Patriarch was the head and the Malankara Church was part of the global Syrian Church, said the communication.

A communication from the Jacobite Church claimed though 58 churches were forcefully taken over by the Orthodox faction and members were ousted, there had not been any change in allegiance from the Jacobite Church.

It had also been decided to elect an auxiliary for Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, considering his age. The episcopal synod would decide on the auxiliary, the communication added.