IUML distances itself from Mullappally Ramachandran’s statement against K.K. Shailaja

The Indian Union Muslim League has distanced itself from a controversy stirred up by a statement by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran against Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Addressing newspersons here on Sunday, IUML State secretary K.P.A. Majeed said that Mr. Ramachandran's remarks against Ms. Shailaja were unwarranted.

"Such personal remarks should have been avoided," the League leader said.

However, Mr. Majeed criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for blaming the entire Opposition for a personal remark by the KPCC president.

Mr. Ramachandran had referred to Ms. Shailaja as Covid Rani and Nipah Princess.