It’s alarm bells for the farm sector

KAU issues advisory for summer-time crop protection, experts warn of long-term impact

Rise in temperature levels -- in recent years even before the formal onset of summer -- will have an adverse impact on farming in the State, a situation that calls for smart agricultural practices and efficient irrigation strategies, experts warn.

“The mean atmospheric temperature in Kerala is increasing at a rate of about 0.4 to 0.5 degree in a decade, which is alarming considering its effects on agriculture. Elevated temperature will reduce crop maturity period by 8-10%, which will reduce their yields by 2 to 30% in major crops of Kerala,” says G. Byju, Principal Scientist (Crop Production), Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI).

Since mid-February, the India Meteorological Department has been issuing alerts that day temperatures will be above the normal by two to three degrees. The summer months also are expected to be hotter than usual.

Weather aberrations can affect a bevy of crops, including paddy, coconut, pepper, cardamom, coffee and tea, Dr. Byju says. Studies show that in the case of paddy, an increase in maximum temperature by one degree Celsius could affect yield by 5 to 10%, he points out.

“Coconut, the most important crop of the State, cultivated in 39% of the total cropped area, will be seriously affected if there is a prolonged dry spell and high temperature and its yield is likely to be reduced by 10-30% in the next year and subsequent year. The heavy rainfall received during monsoon followed by high temperature and drought will affect the development of nut formation and seasonality of nut production,” he says.

Anticipating a harsh summer ahead, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has issued advisories on summer-time crop protection for coconut, paddy, nutmeg, vegetables, banana, areca nut and pepper.

Among other things, KAU has advised farmers to adopt smart and efficient irrigation methods, including micro- and drip-irrigation techniques, during the summer months.

“Rise in temperatures can have a long-term impact on crops, change plant physiology, and even affect the quality of the produce. In perennial crops such as coconut, where irrigation is affected during the warmer months, the impact will be visible in the long run,” P. Indira Devi, Director of Research, KAU, says.

Plausible solutions

Adoption of climate smart agriculture practices such as use of drought-tolerant crop varieties, low external input sustainable agriculture, locally adaptable integrated farming system models, groundwater recharging, and soil conservation measures are some of the plausible solutions, Dr. Byju says.