IT firms, academia explore options in defence tech

March 10, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Technopark-based IT/ITES companies, start-ups supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Digital University Kerala (DUK) and other academic participants were part of the Southern Star Army Academia Industry Interface (S2A2I2) expo organised by the Indian Army here this week.

The IT/ITES companies and start-ups participated in the industry segment while the academia segment was represented by DUK, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Trinity College of Engineering in the expo held on Thursday and Friday at the Pangode Military Station here.

The event was aimed at identifying the core fields of competency in the industries and academia for supporting the Indian Army, paving way for indigenisation, which is expected to open big opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups especially. Brigadier Salil M.P., Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, delivered the keynote address.

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, gave an insight into fostering defence entrepreneurship through the Innovations For Defence Excellence (iDEX) platform. He said the IT/ITES companies from Technopark and KSUM-backed start-ups can play a major role in fulfilling the requirements of defence technology sector through their innovative solutions and products.

S. Guruprasad, former Director General, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), focussed on increased induction of cutting-edge technology driven inventories into Defence forces like autonomous unmanned systems and swarm.

There was active participation from the industry including IT companies, KINFRA Defence Park, MSMEs, start-ups and academia exhibiting their products/solutions at the expo where the Army also displayed its equipment. Equipment display at the exhibition area was inaugurated by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, SM, GOC 54 Infantry division. A panel discussion on ‘Challenges faced by Industry & Academia with respect to meeting expectations of Indian Army’ was also held.

