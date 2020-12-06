Issue of poll materials on Wednesday

KALPETTA

06 December 2020 01:11 IST

Election materials for the upcoming civic body polls will be issued at seven centres in the district at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Election materials for the Kalpetta municipality will be supplied at the SDM Lower Primary School here.

The supply of the materials for Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery Municipalities would be held at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mananthavady, and Assumption High School, Sulthan Bathery, respectively.

The materials for Kalpetta, Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Panamaram block panchayats will be held at S.K.M.J. High School here; St. Patrick School, Mananthavady; Assumption High School, Sulthan Bathery; and Government Higher Secondary School, Panamaram, respectively.

The electronic voting machines will be kept at the centres after the polls and votes will also be counted at those centres.