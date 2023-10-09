ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Palestine conflict | Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan says Indians stranded in Israel can contact embassy for help

October 09, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Muraleedharan says the Indian Embassy has issued an advisory to Indians in Israel to stay safe and the embassy is ready to extend any help to stranded Indians

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on October 8 said that Indians stranded in war-hit Israel are safe and they can contact the Indian Embassy for any help they require at any time.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Indian Embassy has already issued an advisory to Indians in Israel to stay safe and the embassy is ready to extend any help to stranded Indians, adding that the embassy has clear data on the number of Indians stranded in Israel.

Terming the attack on Israel “a terror plot” by Hamas, the Union Minister expressed solidarity with the people of Israel.

Stating that India is with Israel, Mr. Muraleedharan said the Prime Minister had also made this clear while expressing shock over the ‘terror attack’ on Israel.

The Minister added that the Central government is ready to face any emergency situation.

(Helpline number: +97235226748, email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in)

CONNECT WITH US