International medical convention to mark platinum jubilee of Thiruvananthapuram medical college

₹717-cr. development projects to be implemented at MCH in phases

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 12, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day international medical convention being organised from August 26 to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (TMC).

Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function.

The event is being organised jointly by the TMC Alumni Association; Kerala University of Health Sciences; State Medical Education Department; Regional Cancer Centre (RCC); Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram; Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences (SCTIMST); IMA Thiruvananthapuram; and Students Union, TMC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors and scientists from across the globe, including renowned virologist Roberto Gallo, will participate in the medical convention, which will have a session on virology and immunology as well as several memorial lectures spanning a variety of contemporary science subjects.

C.S. Pitchumoni from the U.S. will deliver the platinum jubilee oration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Key speakers

Some of the speakers include renowned virologist and former Professor of CMC Vellore Jacob John, who is an alumni of the TMC; Anders Anders Vahlne of Karolinska Institute; Gagandeep Kang of CMC Vellore; Hari Parameswaran and Sabari Radhakrishnan, alumni of the TMC and currently working in Wisconsin, U.S.

The concluding day will have Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan; Transport Minister Antony Raju; Shashi Tharoor, MP; and former Supreme Court Justice Indu Malhotra as chief guests.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, one of the patrons of the TMC Platinum Jubilee celebrations committee, who detailed the programmes to the media here on Friday, said that development projects worth ₹717 crore would be implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in phases. This includes acquisition of advanced medical equipment to the tune of ₹300 crore

A medical aid project called ‘Thalirukal’ for children undergoing treatment for chronic diseases at CDC, RCC, TMC, SCTIMST and SAT hospitals will be launched on the occasion.

Knowledge centre

A Knowledge Centre being set up at ₹80 lakh at the TMC library, by TMC alumnus and U.S.-based cardiologist Raveendranathan will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app