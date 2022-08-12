International medical convention to mark platinum jubilee of Thiruvananthapuram medical college

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day international medical convention being organised from August 26 to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (TMC).

Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function.

The event is being organised jointly by the TMC Alumni Association; Kerala University of Health Sciences; State Medical Education Department; Regional Cancer Centre (RCC); Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram; Government Nursing College, Thiruvananthapuram; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences (SCTIMST); IMA Thiruvananthapuram; and Students Union, TMC.



Doctors and scientists from across the globe, including renowned virologist Roberto Gallo, will participate in the medical convention, which will have a session on virology and immunology as well as several memorial lectures spanning a variety of contemporary science subjects.

C.S. Pitchumoni from the U.S. will deliver the platinum jubilee oration.

Key speakers

Some of the speakers include renowned virologist and former Professor of CMC Vellore Jacob John, who is an alumni of the TMC; Anders Anders Vahlne of Karolinska Institute; Gagandeep Kang of CMC Vellore; Hari Parameswaran and Sabari Radhakrishnan, alumni of the TMC and currently working in Wisconsin, U.S.

The concluding day will have Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan; Transport Minister Antony Raju; Shashi Tharoor, MP; and former Supreme Court Justice Indu Malhotra as chief guests.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, one of the patrons of the TMC Platinum Jubilee celebrations committee, who detailed the programmes to the media here on Friday, said that development projects worth ₹717 crore would be implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in phases. This includes acquisition of advanced medical equipment to the tune of ₹300 crore

A medical aid project called ‘Thalirukal’ for children undergoing treatment for chronic diseases at CDC, RCC, TMC, SCTIMST and SAT hospitals will be launched on the occasion.

Knowledge centre

A Knowledge Centre being set up at ₹80 lakh at the TMC library, by TMC alumnus and U.S.-based cardiologist Raveendranathan will also be inaugurated on the occasion.