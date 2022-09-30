ADVERTISEMENT

The District Social Justice Office and Taluk Legal Service Committee will jointly organise International Day of Older Persons observance at the government old age home, Anchalumoodu, on October 1.

M. Naushad, MLA, will inaugurate the event and Chittumala block panchayat president Jayadevi Mohan will preside over the function.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will deliver the keynote address while the District Social Justice Officer K.R. Pradeepan, old age home superintendent B. Mohanan and other officials will attend.



Cultural programmes by senior citizens, a felicitation ceremony and a music show will also be part of the event.