International Day of Older Persons observance

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
September 30, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Social Justice Office and Taluk Legal Service Committee will jointly organise International Day of Older Persons observance at the government old age home, Anchalumoodu, on October 1.

M. Naushad, MLA, will inaugurate the event and Chittumala block panchayat president Jayadevi Mohan will preside over the function.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will deliver the keynote address while the District Social Justice Officer K.R. Pradeepan, old age home superintendent B. Mohanan and other officials will attend.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultural programmes by senior citizens, a felicitation ceremony and a music show will also be part of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app