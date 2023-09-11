Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 to begin on Sept. 11

September 11, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The second phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, an immunisation campaign targeting partially vaccinated and unvaccinated children up to the age of five years and pregnant women, will be held from September 11 to September 16. Vaccination services will be provided on all days from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. except on Sundays and public holidays.

All partially vaccinated and unvaccinated children under five and pregnant women should make use of this opportunity to get themselves immunised, the Health department has appealed.

All vaccines under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) will be provided.

IMI 5.0 is being held in three phases across the country and the first one had been a success in the State, an official statement issued by the department said.

The department estimates that there are 18,744 pregnant women and 1,16,589 children under the age of five years who are either partially vaccinated or are un-immunised.

In the first phase held from August 7, the department vaccinated 18,389 pregnant women (98%) and 87,359 children (75%) under five years. The third phase will now be held from October 9-14.

Vaccination will be provided free of cost on all public hospitals, health centres as well as selected public places. The Health department has engaged mobile teams to provide vaccines in difficult to reach locations also.

