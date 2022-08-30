Integrated water management system to be launched in Kovalam

Developed as part of Rebuild Kerala Initiative

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 30, 2022 22:47 IST

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will formally inaugurate the Kerala Water Resources Information System (Kerala-WRIS), a digital platform for all water resources-related information, in Kovalam on Wednesday.

Secretary (Water Resources) Pranabjyothi Nath will preside over the programme. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment executive vice president K.P. Sudheer will also participate.

Developed as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, Kerala-WRIS will serve to assess water resources in the State and facilitate their management, allocation and utilisation. It will include database of all water components, including weather data, surface water, groundwater, water demand, historical data and State water plans, among others.

