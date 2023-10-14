Innovation should be a continuous effort: Gabriela Dutrenit

October 14, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The growth of an economy should be measured in terms of the development of a National Innovation System (NIS) and how issues are tackled rather than the quantum of foreign direct investment (FDI) pouring in, economist Gabriela Dutrenit has said.

Prof. Dutrenit, Metropolitan Autonomous University, Mexico, was delivering the annual Christopher Freeman memorial lecture at the 20th international conference of the Global Network for Economics of Learning, Innovation and Competence-building Systems (Globelics) at the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) here on Friday.

Global challenges in the new millennium could be addressed only through the development of science and technology, Prof. Dutrenit said. “We should learn lessons from history and act accordingly. Innovation should be a continuous effort and by institutionalising it, the world can go ahead,” she was quoted in a statement on the lecture.

National Innovation Systems focus on production, transfer, and use of economically useful knowledge. This was very relevant in the Latin American context, she said. Prof. Freeman, the British economist who made pioneering contributions to innovation studies, was very keen on continuous upgradation of National Innovation Systems that evolved organically with sub systems. They could stimulate economic growth, she said.

K.J. Joseph, director, GIFT, and secretary general, Globelics, chaired the session.

The 20th edition of the conference, which was inaugurated at GIFT by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 11, will conclude on Saturday.

