Initiate talks on Waqf Board issue soon: Samastha

‘Will launch agitation if govt. dilly-dallies on assurance’

The Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema (SKJU), the largest Muslim organisation in the State, has demanded that the State government implement without any delay the assurances given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the Waqf Board appointments through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr. Vijayan, during a meeting with the Samastha leaders on Tuesday, had assured that the decision to leave Waqf Board appointments to the PSC would be implemented only after discussions with Muslim organisations.

The government decision had evoked strong protests from the Muslim community, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) spearheading a political campaign against the government.

A meeting of the Samastha coordination committee held at SKJU headquarters at Chelari on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s assurance.

“If the government dilly-dallies on the matter, we will be forced to resort to strong means of protests in association with other Muslim organisations,” said SKJU president Sayed Mohammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal presiding over the meeting.

Samastha demand

The Samastha demanded that apart from rescinding the decision to leave Waqf Board appointments to the PSC, the government should be ready to form a special recruitment board for Waqf Board postings.

The meeting demanded that the special recruitment board should have the representatives of the Samastha, which manages most of the institutions under the Waqf Board.

The Samastha also demanded that the government restore the 1965 Waqf Board regulation by which only Muslims who are believers would be appointed in the Board. The government had revoked this order.

Samastha coordination committee convener M.T. Abdulla Musliar welcomed the gathering. SKJU general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, senior leaders P.P. Ummer Musliar Koyyode, Sayed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili, K. Ummer Faizi Mukkam, Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi, A.V. Abdurahman Musliar, N.A.M. Abdul Khadir, Abdul Hameed Faisi Ambalakkadavu, Abdussamad Pookkottur, U. Mohammed Shafi Haji, Mustafa Mundupara, K.M. Abdulla Kottapuram, Onampalli Mohammed Faizi, Nasar Faisi Koodathayi, and Sathar Panthallur spoke.

Samasthalayam manager K. Moyinkutty proposed a vote of thanks.