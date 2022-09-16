Indian Swachhata League contests in State today

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram
September 16, 2022 22:37 IST

With Youth vs. Garbage—Indian Swachhata League coming to the State with the aim of increasing youth engagement in cleanliness activities of local bodies, teams from more than 70 local bodies will participate in various competitions on Saturday.

Plogging, human chains formed by youth, foot march, bike/cycle rally, and flash mob, will be held in urban areas of the State as part of the Swachhata League. The registration for the competition was online.

Various voluntary organisations of the youth will participate in the league.

Teams that perform the best will get an opportunity to detail their novel activities at the national level. Participation of the youth in the league, novel ideas in implementing activities, and the improvement in urban cleanliness as a result of the activity, will be the guidelines on the basis of which the national winners will be decided.

The contests would help the youth understand the magnitude of the effort made by local bodies and their sanitation workers in ensuring cleanliness, take the help of youth to increase public awareness on avoiding dumping of garbage, and send the message of clean water sources, a statement from the Suchitwa Mission said on Friday.

