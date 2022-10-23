Indian films chosen for IFFK sections

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 23, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Place of Our Own, directed by Ektara Collective, and Manipuri film Our Home, directed by Romi Meitei Mayanglambam, have been chosen as the Indian films in the International Competition section for the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), to be held in December this year. A committee headed by cinematographer Azhagappan also chose the seven films that would be part of the Indian Cinema Now section. The films to be screened under the section are Monjul Baruah's Eyes on the Sunshine, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan's The Storyteller, Anmol Sidhu's Jaggi, Indrasis Acharya's In the Mist, Sidharth Chauhan's Amar Colony, Aman Sachdeva's Opium and Atanu Ghosh's The Last Page.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app