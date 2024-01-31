ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Coffee House employee found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

January 31, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of suspected suicide, an employee of an Indian Coffee House outlet in Aralamoodu was found hanging inside an accommodation facility for the staff on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as R.B. Lal Singh (51) from Neyyattinkara. According to the Neyyattinkara police, he had not returned home after work on Tuesday and had slept in the room attached to the coffee house. His co-workers who had arrived for work found him hanging at around 5 a.m.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US