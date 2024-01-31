Indian Coffee House employee found dead in Thiruvananthapuram

January 31, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a case of suspected suicide, an employee of an Indian Coffee House outlet in Aralamoodu was found hanging inside an accommodation facility for the staff on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as R.B. Lal Singh (51) from Neyyattinkara. According to the Neyyattinkara police, he had not returned home after work on Tuesday and had slept in the room attached to the coffee house. His co-workers who had arrived for work found him hanging at around 5 a.m.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

