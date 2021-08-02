In Kerala, COVID-19 care at secondary, periphery hospitals to be ramped up

Thiruvananthapuram

02 August 2021 22:42 IST

It was decided at a review meeting called by Health Minister Veena George that the ICU care facilities in secondary hospitals in the State be linked online with the MCHs

The Health Department has decided to strengthen COVID care facilities in secondary and periphery hospitals in the State, including ICU infrastructure, in order to reduce the burden of medical college hospitals (MCHs), which have been functioning as exclusive COVID-19 hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic.

At a review meeting called by Health Minister Veena George here on Monday, it was decided that the ICU care facilities in secondary hospitals in the State be linked online with the MCHs so that the medical college doctors can help the district/ general hospitals with decision-making as far as COVID patients in ICUs are concerned. This, it is hoped, would help deliver better care to at the periphery without having to shift them to medical colleges and reduce overburdening of MCHs.

Ms. George directed hospital administrators to increase oxygen beds, ICU/ventilator facilities and asked the Director of Health Services, the Director of Medical Education and the district medical officers to ramp up the facilities in respective institutions.

Adequate stocks

She also directed the officials to ensure that hospitals had adequate stocks of medicines and consumables and to see to it that the newly upgraded paediatric care facilities were fully functional. She also suggested that these activities be carried out without disrupting the normal functioning of hospitals.

It was pointed out at the meeting that despite the rise in total COVID-19 case numbers, ICU/ventilator occupancy was not rising. The government would increase testing so that COVID cases could be detected early and isolated.

Oxygen generation units are being made functional soon and the work on 33 units would be completed this month itself.

Hospitals have also been asked to update the information on the exact number of beds, oxygen beds and ICUs each had. The issue of human resources shortage would be addressed, said Ms. George, adding that the heads of departments are required inform the vacancies that arise to the PSC on time.

Senior Health officials, the DME, Principals of medical colleges, DMOs, district programme managers and district surveillance officers were among those present.