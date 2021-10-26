In a first, Kannur Corporation launches GIS mapping project

KANNUR

26 October 2021 23:31 IST

Portal enables targeted implementation of welfare schemes

The Kannur Municipal Corporation has crossed another milestone by becoming the first corporation in the State to launch “Drishti”, a GIS mapping project aimed at urban planning and comprehensive development of the fast growing city.

K. Sudhakaran, MP, announced the completion of Drishti, at the Chamber Hall on Monday.

Despite a slight delay due to COVID-19, all information regarding the Kannur Corporation has been collected through various surveys such as drone survey, DGPS survey, GPS survey and building survey with the help of special mobile application and is available on the web portal in a useful manner for various projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Urban planning

The Drishti web portal, which is aimed at urban planning and comprehensive development, provides information on over 1 lakh buildings, roads, wetlands, parks, and landmarks of the corporation, along with photographs of all the properties within the corporation’s limits.

The portal has been developed by Uralungal Labour Technology Solutions Private Limited. With the help of the portal, modern city planning and implementation and delivery of welfare schemes to the most deserving are possible.

It can also effectively implement projects in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, and disaster management. This will enable officials and people’s representatives to analyse the information of the places they want and prepare necessary reports.

In addition, geographical analysis and analysis of changes that have taken place in different periods are also possible.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan presided over the function. Deputy Mayor K. Shabeena Teacher, Corporation Standing Committee Chairpersons Shamima Teacher and other public representatives participated in the programme.