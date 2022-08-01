Kerala

Impersonator, 3 others held

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 01, 2022 23:50 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:52 IST

The Kothamangalam police arrested a person and three accomplices on the charge of impersonating as the vice chairman of ‘Human Rights Commission’.

Arshad, 39, Nishad, 38, Ismail, 51, of Vengola, and Azees, 43, of Marambally were the ones held. Arshad reportedly came with the others in a car bearing a board of the ‘Commission,’ and warned a woman of dire consequences if she did not return the money that her husband had borrowed from Azees.

