IMD forecasts widespread rain from Monday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 October 2021 20:56 IST

Cyclonic circulation forms over coastal south Tamil Nadu

Kerala can expect widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied by lightning from Monday to Wednesday due to a cyclonic circulation which formed over coastal south Tamil Nadu now persisting near the Lakshadweep region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to take precautions as strong winds are likely till Wednesday.

Branches of trees in private properties should be pruned. Advertisement boards and hoardings should be properly secured. People residing in unsound structures or houses with faulty roofs should contact the control room of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) concerned on 1077.

Snapped overhead power cables and damaged electric poles should be brought to the notice of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on the control room number 1912. The DDMA control room also can be contacted for the purpose.

Strong winds can cause damage by uprooting trees or snapping their branches. Standing under trees or parking vehicles under them should be avoided during heavy rainfall and winds, the KSDMA said.