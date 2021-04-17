IMA launches awareness drive on COVID-19

MALAPPURAM

17 April 2021 20:27 IST

Stress laid on preventing infection and vaccinating against it

Doctors under the banner of the Indian Medical Association

(IMA) at Tirurangadi chose Vishu day to launch an awareness campaign on the alarming spread of COVID-19.

“Safeguarding the health of the people is more important than

celebrating a festival. Festivals will come, but only if we are there

to celebrate them,” said Sreebiju M.K., secretary of IMA Tirurangadi unit.

Joining hands with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti

(KVVES), the IMA conducted a vehicle rally, telling people about the importance of preventing the infection and also vaccinating against it.

“Public awareness on both topics is very important. People should take precautions and vaccination. We will continue this campaign with several programmes in the coming days,” said Dr. Sreebiju.

Sub Inspector of Police V.K. Ahamedkutty flagged off the rally. Apart from Dr. Sreebiju, IMA president Sajeevan E.S., executive member Radhakrishna Pillai, and KVVES Chemmad unit secretary Moideen Koya addressed people at different places.