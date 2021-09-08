ILGMS launched in 12 more panchayats

KANNUR

08 September 2021 22:17 IST

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammad Riyas said on Wednesday that technology would be used to nurture the tourism sector, and as part of it, an app would be launched soon.

The Minister was speaking at the district level announcement of the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) software being implemented in the second phase in 12 grama panchayats in the district.

With the help of technology, it was possible to inform the outside world about the tourist destinations of the State. The app included photos and videos of tourist destinations provided by local bodies and would help boost the tourism sector in crisis due to COVID, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Action plan

Doorstep services such as ILGMS could help speed up administrative services included in the 100-day action plan of the State government.

People can submit applications and complaints online without having to go to offices. Services would be made faster and more time-bound, he said.

The Minister said that Kannur was a model for other districts in deploying ILGMS in 25 grama panchayats in two phases.

The ILGMS software has been set up with the objective of making available grama panchayat services easily and efficiently to the public.

Peralassery, Dharmadam, Kolayad, Malur, Kelakam, Narath, Kannapuram, Muzhappilangad, Munderi, Irikkur, Peravoor, and Cherukunnu panchayats were included in the second phase of the project.

In the first phase, the software was installed in 13 panchayats. With this, the service will be available through ILGMS in 25 panchayats in the district. Under the ILGMS, the various softwares used in panchayats are available on a single platform. Applications can be submitted online through Citizen Login, the certificates and permits can be downloaded and the status of the application monitored online through ILGMS. A total of 213 services in panchayats are fully available online.

District Panchayat President P.P. Divya presided over the function and district panchayat and grama panchayat members participated in the programme held at the Peralassery panchayat community hall.