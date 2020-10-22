IIT Nila campus to be inaugurated today

PALAKKAD

22 October 2020 20:10 IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad will open its Nila campus on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the campus through videoconferencing. It will be a transit campus.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will lay the foundation stone for the IIT main campus at Kanjikode. The first phase of the main campus in about 500 acres is expected to be developed by January 2020.

IIT Palakkad Director P.B. Sunil Kumar said that they lost a few months because of Covid-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Ramesh Venkiteswaran, IIT Palakkad Board of Governors chairman, will preside over the function. Mr. Venkiteswaran said that IIT Palakkad, with a young faculty of high caliber, will lay emphasis on research and interdisciplinary programmes.

Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre; Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan; Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel; Minister for Welfare of SC/ST and OBC A.K. Balan; Minister of Water Resources K. Krishnankutty; V.K. Sreekandan, MP; and V.S. Achuthanandan, MLA, will address the function.