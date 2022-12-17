IIST should develop capability for innovative R&D, says ISRO chairman S. Somanath

December 17, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will have a much bigger role to play in the days to come given the changes happening in the space sector globally and the opening up of the Indian space programmes, S. Somanath, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has said.

Addressing the 10th convocation at the IIST here on Saturday, Mr. Somanath urged the institute to develop the capability for innovative R&D (research and development) not only for ISRO, but also for the industry.

“The role of IIST today is different. It is no longer meant to merely supply human resources for the Indian space programme within ISRO. It should provide for the entire nation,” he said.

The space sector of the country has been opened up to accommodate the remarkable changes taking place in the sector across the globe, said Mr. Somanath.

‘’At least three or four companies are building satellites outside ISRO, dreaming of producing 100 small satellites per year. Technologies are coming from outside to India, which is seen as a preferred destination for manufacturing space systems for the global market. The changes are evident and that is why the space sector has been opened up to create a favourable regulatory system and an ecosystem for this sector to grow,’‘ he said.

Former ISRO chairman G. Madhavan Nair, who delivered the convocation address, urged IIST to continue to be “a symbiotic counterpart” of ISRO, infusing cutting-edge technology into ISRO’s field of action. This was also the first time that Dr. Madhavan Nair, who had inaugurated IIST in 2007, attended a convocation here.

In all, 271 degrees were conferred on Saturday, which included 112 BTech degrees, 20 dual degrees, 104 MTech degrees and 35 PhDs. Gold medals were presented to toppers in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

IIST Chancellor B. N. Suresh presided over the function. Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan also spoke. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and IIST, presented a report on IIST activities.