IIMK secures 100 % placement

23 February 2021 18:58 IST

As many as 459 students secured placements with offers

Despite the sluggishness in the global economy, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has witnessed a 100% placement this season and a 4.6 % increase in the number of recruiters from last year.

However, the mean and median salaries slightly dropped from last year. The mean salary stood at ₹22.5 lakh per annum (LPA) while the median salary was at ₹20 LPA. Previously, it had been ₹23.08 LPA while the median, ₹20.8 LPA.

As many as 459 students secured placements with offers being rolled out by 137 recruiters. The top 50% of the students bagged an average CTC of ₹28.9 LPA, an 8.1% increase from last year.

Last year, the placements were rolled out by 131 recruiters to 413 students. Then, the top 50% of the students bagged an average CTC ₹26.69 LPA.

Announcing the success of the virtual placement drive, Prof. Debashish Chatterjee, Director of IIMK, said that placement was a testimony to the resilience and competence of our students, alumni, faculty and administration.

He said that the 2020-21 would go down as a year of true achievement in the 25-year-history of IIM Kozhikode. The competitive nature of the students and dynamic curriculum designed by the foremost thought leaders of the country give a cutting edge to our overall efforts to impart quality education and stay relevant with changing times, Prof. Chatterjee said.

A press release said that 32.7% of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season, which is a 12.5% increase from the last year. Some of the long-term collaborative recruiters in this domain that participated this time are Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Blue Yonder, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, EY, Infosys Consulting, IQVIA Consulting, Optum, PwC, Thoucentric, and ZS Associates.

Also, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) cluster also witnessed impressive growth in opportunities offered at IIM Kozhikode. This year, 21.5% of the offers were made in the financial sector, with the majority of the offers being secured from reputed financial institutions. including Axis Bank, Bank of America, BlackRock, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, J.P.Morgan Chase & Co., State Street, and Yes Bank.

The IIMK maintained its legacy of offering the most sought-after sales and marketing opportunities with around 15.25% of offers made by this cluster. The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed to offers from marquee recruiters like American Express, Enphase Energy, Google, Fractal Analytics, Microsoft, Mphasis and Walmart Labs.

The institute has also secured offers from start-ups and e-commerce firms including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Paytm, Udaan showing their confidence in the IIMK talent pool.