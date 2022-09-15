IIIT-Kottayam records big rise in placement offers

ADVERTISEMENT

Riding on the back of its institute-coordinated value-addition programmes to its students, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam, an institution of national importance, has recorded a significant rise in placement offers to students.

As the campus placement drive during the 2021-22 academic year draws to a close, the students at the institution have received a total of 212 offers with an average pay package of 10.48 lakh per annum as against 111 offers received in the previous academic year. This was in addition to the 21 pre-placement offers received from the summer internship programmes for students.

An official statement said about 85% of students who opted for campus placements have received job offers. Several major companies, including the likes of NVIDIA, Medianet, Trilogy Solutions and iManage, participated in the placement process which generated the highest offer of ₹42 lakh per annum.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Radhakrishnan, Registrar, IIIT-Kottayam, attributed the rise in placement offers to the various value-addition programmes offered by the institution.