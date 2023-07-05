ADVERTISEMENT

IHRD launches new-generation courses in engineering

July 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Courses designed to suit industry requirements and help students utilise employment opportunities in emerging areas of technology

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the new-generation courses launched by the Institute of Human Resources Development by presenting a copy of the prospectus to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally inaugurated five new-generation courses in engineering launched by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) at a function held here on Wednesday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu presided over the function. Director, IHRD, V.A. Arunkumar was present.

The new courses are BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; BTech in Computer Science and Engineering; BTech in VLSI Design and Technology; MTech in Data Science; and DVoc courses in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics; Computer Hardware and Networking; Software Development; and Electronics Manufacturing. They will be offered by five of the nine engineering colleges under the IHRD — College of Engineering, Karunagapally; College of Engineering, Cherthala; College of Engineering, Adoor; Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara; and College of Engineering, Kalloopara.

A pressnote issued by the IHRD said the new courses were designed to suit industry requirements and help students utilise employment opportunities in emerging areas of technology or help them start entrepreneurial ventures.

