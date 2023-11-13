IHRD inks deal with KSUM to promote entrepreneurship in colleges

November 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has entered into an agreement with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote technology and entrepreneurial activities in colleges.

IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in her chamber on Monday.

The agreement will pave way for the KSUM to set up research and development (R&D) centres for start-ups in IHRD institutions for five years. The first workplace and R&D centre for start-ups will come up at the IHRD College of Engineering in Kottarakara. The existing Launch Empower Prosper (LEAP) centre at the college will be converted into a co-working space.

KSUM will establish the proposed R&D centre in the 3800-sq.ft. building on the college campus. Students and alumni members who aspire to float new ventures are bound to benefit from the collaboration.

KSUM will also connect start-ups that function from IHRD institutions with entrepreneurs, mentors and investors from the start-up ecosystem. Both KSUM and IHRD will share the revenue generated by the incubation and R&D centres during the course of the agreement.

