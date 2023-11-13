ADVERTISEMENT

IHRD inks deal with KSUM to promote entrepreneurship in colleges

November 13, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika formalising an agreement in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Photo Credit:

The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has entered into an agreement with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to promote technology and entrepreneurial activities in colleges.

IHRD director in-charge V.A. Arun Kumar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in her chamber on Monday.

The agreement will pave way for the KSUM to set up research and development (R&D) centres for start-ups in IHRD institutions for five years. The first workplace and R&D centre for start-ups will come up at the IHRD College of Engineering in Kottarakara. The existing Launch Empower Prosper (LEAP) centre at the college will be converted into a co-working space.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM will establish the proposed R&D centre in the 3800-sq.ft. building on the college campus. Students and alumni members who aspire to float new ventures are bound to benefit from the collaboration.

KSUM will also connect start-ups that function from IHRD institutions with entrepreneurs, mentors and investors from the start-up ecosystem. Both KSUM and IHRD will share the revenue generated by the incubation and R&D centres during the course of the agreement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US