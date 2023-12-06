If govt. wants swift action on Ordinances and Bills, it needs to explain urgency at Raj Bhavan: Kerala Governor

December 06, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on December 6 (Wednesday) said that the State government should come to Raj Bhavan and give him an explanation if they wanted urgent action regarding any Bill or Ordinance.

He also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that the Marxist party's members and supporters avoid calling Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as 'Azad Kashmir' and not "stoke the fires of separatism and regionalism."

Mr. Khan made these comments in response to media reports about him not signing two Ordinances sent for his approval by the Kerala Government. The Governor said that his enquiries after seeing the news reports found that the Ordinances had come two-and-a-half weeks ago.

‘Come to Raj Bhavan’

"I request the CM to not speak to me through the media. I cordially invite him to Raj Bhavan to explain to me the urgency regarding any Bill or Ordinance. If they want me to act with urgency, then they should come to Raj Bhavan and explain the rationale of whatever they are proposing. I assure you that there will be no bias. I will consider it on merit," Mr. Khan said.

He also asked the Chief Minister to ensure that his party's supporters and members "do not trash the Constitution".

"They should not describe Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Azad Kashmir' nor should they try to stoke the fires of separatism and regionalism. They should stop these things. These are anti-Constitutional activities which pose a danger to the unity and integrity of the nation," Mr. Khan said.

He said that if this was ensured, there would be no bias on his part.

