Idukki witnessing year-end tourist influx

IDUKKI

27 December 2021 19:45 IST

Tourist destinations witnessing the rush for the first time in two years

The hilly district of Idukki is witnessing a heavy tourist inflow with Munnar topping in the list during the Christmas/New Year season.

Tourism stakeholders said this was for the first time in two years the tourism destinations were witnessing the rush.

All most all the rooms in hotels and resorts in Munnar were booked till January 1. Eravikulam National park (ENP), the habitat of Nilgiri tahr, was also experiencing the rush. Munnar has been witnessing a dip in temperature from last week, with the mercury inching towards sub-zero level. It is expected to drop further in the coming days.

Eravikulam National Park (ENP) assistant wild life warden Job J. Neriamparmapil said on Sunday 3,900 tourists visited the park. On Saturday 3,800 visitors turned up and on Monday, it was 3,300.

After a period of two years, ENP witnessed such a heavy rush, he said.

Idukki dam, which was also opened for public during the festival season, was also witnessing high turnout of tourists. Wagamon, Parunthumpara, Panchalimedu, Aruvikuzhi and Ramakkalmedu are other destinations the tourists preferred in the district for the season.

According to an official of District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), all tourist destinations were witnessing the rush. Most of them were domestic tourists. It was expected that north Indians and those from neighbouring States, and foreigners would turn up as tourist season picked up pace, he said.