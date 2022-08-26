IDSFFK gets under way in Kerala capital

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) here on Friday. Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan presided over the ceremony. Mr. Vijayan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to documentary filmmaker and editor Reena Mohan.

“I dedicate this award to all the women editors who, along with their art, remain largely unsung and to other women who work hard in many other capacities in cinema. A special shout out to the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), who are fighting the good fight on our behalf,” said Ms. Mohan in her acceptance speech.

Ukraine conflict

Transport Minister Antony Raju released the festival booklet by handing over a copy to Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) Chairman Shaji N. Karun. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil released the festival bulletin by handing over a copy to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. After the ceremony, the opening film, Mariupolis 2, directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius, chronicling the conflict in Ukraine, was screened. A total of 261 films from 44 countries will be screened at the festival, which will conclude on August 31.