IDSFFK gets under way in Kerala capital

261 films from 44 countries to be screened at festival of docus, short films

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 26, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 14th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) here on Friday. Minister for Cultural Affairs V.N. Vasavan presided over the ceremony. Mr. Vijayan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to documentary filmmaker and editor Reena Mohan.

“I dedicate this award to all the women editors who, along with their art, remain largely unsung and to other women who work hard in many other capacities in cinema. A special shout out to the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), who are fighting the good fight on our behalf,” said Ms. Mohan in her acceptance speech.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ukraine conflict

Transport Minister Antony Raju released the festival booklet by handing over a copy to Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) Chairman Shaji N. Karun. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil released the festival bulletin by handing over a copy to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. After the ceremony, the opening film, Mariupolis 2, directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius, chronicling the conflict in Ukraine, was screened. A total of 261 films from 44 countries will be screened at the festival, which will conclude on August 31.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app