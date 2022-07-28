ID card distribution for street vendors begins

July 28, 2022 00:24 IST

Svanidhi festival to be held in city

Street vendors in the city were distributed recognised ID cards issued by the city Corporation on Wednesday.

Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty inaugurated various projects implemented by the Corporation for the street vendors under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

Besides the ID cards, distribution of loans with interest subsidy under the PM Svanidhi scheme, and that of a QR code for street vendors to make financial transactions through a digital platform were held.

The Minister said street vendors were an integral part of cities. Besides creating job opportunities through investment of small capital, street vendors made available things needed by the common man in their day-to-day life.

Mayor Arya Rajendra flagged off a proclamation rally for a street vendors’ fair.

The Corporation has already distributed ID cards to 1,100 people. Bank loans with interest subsidy of 7% for various ventures are also available as part of the scheme.

Various programmes will be held in the Corporation as part of the Svanidhi festival till August 21. A fair will be held at Kanakkunnu from August 10 to 21. The Kudumbashree and street vendors will participate in the fair that will have a street food court, cultural programmes, and stalls.