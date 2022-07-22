Human rights panel asks for reports on unsafe footbridge in Idukki

July 22, 2022 18:49 IST

Bridge across the Chinnar river in Idukki precariously positioned

The State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Idukki district administration asking for detailed reports on its failure to repair the handrails of a footbridge across the Chinnar river which is being used by the residents of Konnathady village. They are forced to use the bridge that is in a precarious position especially when the river is flooded.

Though the residents had appealed to the authorities to build handrails for the bridge, no action was taken. Their demand for a new bridge was not met and the bridge is unsafe now, media reports said.

No handrails

Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic, in his order, asked the District Collector to submit the detailed reports in four weeks. The commission took a suo motu case based on the news reports. The main bridge connecting the Vathikudy and Konnathady grama panchayats across the Chinnar river was destroyed in 2006. A temporary bridge using bamboo reeds was constructed in 2015. The handrails of the footbridge were destroyed in the 2018 floods. The residents said a complaint was given in this regard to the District Collector, but no step was taken to rebuild the handrails.