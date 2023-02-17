ADVERTISEMENT

Hotel at Wagamon shut after stale food served

February 17, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety officials inspecting the hotel at Wagamon in Idukki where food allegedly containing worms were served on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Food safety authorities closed down a hotel at Wagamon, a major tourist destination in Idukki, on Friday after food containing worms was allegedly served to tourists.

According to officials, worms were reportedly found in the food served to students of Global Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, who were on a trip to Wagamon on Friday morning. A group of 95 people, including students and teachers from the college, ate breakfast at the hotel named Vagaland. Worms were reportedly found in two plates of egg curry served to students.

After consuming the food, six students developed health issues and were admitted to a private hospital. The college authorities then informed Elappara panchayat officials and the police about the incident. The students alleged that when questioned about the episode, the hotel owner and the attempted tried to attack them.

Food safety officials soon inspected the hotel and issued a notice to shut down the outlet.

Ann Mary Johnson, food safety officer (FSO) of Devikulam, said the hotel functioned in an unhygienic condition and was directed to shut down.

Food safety officials said the students showed pictures of worms in the food served to them as proof. However, the officials failed to collect any worms from the outlet.

According to officials, the hotel was directed to be shut down a month ago after it was found that it had violated hygiene norms. The latest incident occurred after the outlet was re-opened.

