Hot and humid weather likely to persist in Kerala

April 29, 2024

Hot and humid weather is likely to persist in most districts of the State till at least May 3, the IMD Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Educational institutions, including including professional ones, will remain closed till May 2 in Palakkad district in view of a heat wave threat. An orange warning was issued for Palakkad on Monday on account of the heat wave conditions. The decision also applies to summer camps, sports events, and additional classes.

Till May 3, maximum temperatures are likely to remain on a high note in all districts barring Idukki and Pathanamthitta, according to the Met Centre. Hot and humid weather can be expected in the 12 districts except in the hilly areas.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad, around 40°C in Kollam and Thrissur districts, around 39°C in Kozhikode, 38°C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts, around 37°C in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram.

In an advisory, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and remain hydrated at all times. Travellers should carry bottles of drinking water and caps or umbrellas with them. People have also been advised to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes and always wear footwear when venturing outside to keep the heat at bay.

