Homestay operators seek nod to serve toddy tapped from coconut palms on their premises to guests

April 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Homestay operators in Kerala have sought the government’s permission to serve toddy tapped from coconut palms on their premises to guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes in the wake of widespread criticism over how even sweet toddy is not permitted to be served to guests, although demonstration of toddy tapping is commonly organised for them as part of experiential tourism activities in many homestays.

Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala-HATS) Director M.P. Sivaduttan said homestay operators from across Kerala had been raising the demand, especially in the wake of the pandemic, during which the tourism sector was amongst the worst affected. “Homestay operators have been left high and dry, although the government decided a year ago to permit restaurants located in tourism locales to serve beer and wine during the tourist season. Likewise, hotels rated three-star and upwards and resorts in such locales too were permitted to serve toddy tapped from coconut palms on their premises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such tapping must not be confined to the tourist season alone and can well become a round-the-clock activity, especially since tourists nowadays keep coming in even during the traditional off-season. Standardised wages can be paid to the licenced toddy tapper in proportion to the number of palms that he taps. In addition, vinegar and other value-added materials can be made from this fresh toddy that is sourced from palms grown on the premises of homestays. Toddy tapping would be less expensive if it was done in dwarf palm varieties, he added.

“By popularising this fresh toddy that is said to have medicinal value, discerning tourists will not be at the mercy of unscrupulous toddy shop operators who serve highly adulterated toddy in unhygienic shops,” said Tom Jose, a homestay owner in Muvattupuzha.

Jose Dominic, co-founder of CGH Earth Group and an avid votary of ‘homestead farming’, said it was high time Kerala emulated countries such as Sri Lanka that sold bottled toddy and arrack. “Tourists took them home as mementos of their visit to that country. Likewise, Kerala must encourage local brews that are hygienically processed. Apart from the tourism sector, this will benefit farmers and workers,” he added.

Sources in the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund Board said it would be ideal if the procurement and supply of fresh toddy to homestays were vested with agencies such as Milma. This will help create jobs, improve productivity of palms and also ensure quality of toddy. First and foremost, rules would have to be amended, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.